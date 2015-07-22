BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical's convertible bond issue plan
* Says securities regulator halts review of its convertible bond issue proposal
July 22 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Announces today that enrollment has been initiated and first subject has been dosed with dipraglurant (ADX48621) in a receptor occupancy study in healthy volunteers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAKAR, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four international aid agencies have temporarily suspended their operations in northern Central African Republic due to attacks on aid workers by armed groups, the United Nations said on Friday.