July 22 Solocal Group SA :

* 2nd quarter 2015 results: internet revenues up +4.8 pct and EBITDA margin of 33 pct

* Group posted consolidated revenues of 450.2 million euros ($492.07 million) in H1 2015, down -4.4 pct compared to H1 2014 (-5.5 pct in Q2)

* Q2 net income 21.6 million euros versus 20.7 million euros year ago

* Q2 revenue 241 million euros versus 255.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 group recurring EBITDA 79.6 million euros versus 85.4 million euros year ago

* Group narrows its outlook for 2015

* FY 2015 internet revenues growth between +5 pct and +7 pct

* A slight decrease in group revenues for FY 2015

* FY 2015 EBITDA/revenues margin expected between 29 pct and 30 pct

($1 = 0.9149 euros)