BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical's convertible bond issue plan
* Says securities regulator halts review of its convertible bond issue proposal
July 22 Formycon AG :
* Receives favorable scientific advice from U.S. Food and Drug administration for its partnered biosimilar candidate FYB201
* Based upon scientific advices received from EMA and FDA, Formycon and its license partner Bioeq GmbH are now in a position to carry forward with a clinical study design for a global phase III trial
* Market launch of FYB201 in highly regulated markets, particularly U.S. and European Union, is planned to begin starting from 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its convertible bond issue proposal
DAKAR, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four international aid agencies have temporarily suspended their operations in northern Central African Republic due to attacks on aid workers by armed groups, the United Nations said on Friday.