BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
July 22 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* SSH Communications Security opens office in Japan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6sAp7) Further company coverage: