BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical's convertible bond issue plan
* Says securities regulator halts review of its convertible bond issue proposal
July 22 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca provides update on Selumetinib in uveal melanoma
* Phase III sumit study of Selumetinib in combination with dacarbazine for treatment of patients with metastatic uveal melanoma did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival
* A full evaluation of data is ongoing
* Combination therapy showed an adverse event profile generally consistent with current knowledge of safety profiles of dacarbazine and selumetinib
* Findings from sumit have no impact on other studies and we look forward to presenting data in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DAKAR, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four international aid agencies have temporarily suspended their operations in northern Central African Republic due to attacks on aid workers by armed groups, the United Nations said on Friday.