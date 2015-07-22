BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
July 22 Orange SA
* says has entered into exclusive discussions with Ucom, an Armenian internet service provider, to sell 100 percent of its mobile subsidiary Orange Armenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6sAp7) Further company coverage: