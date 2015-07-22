BRIEF-Century Casinos Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 22 Groclin SA :
* Receives letter of intent for production of car seat parts signed with Volkswagen AG
* Delivery estimated value is 60 million euros ($65.7 million)
* Cooperation is scheduled for a period of 6 years
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
* Adjusted net income was $18.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share for q1 of 2017