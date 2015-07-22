BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
July 22 Net Insight
* Q2 operating earnings amounted to SEK 4.9 million vs year-ago 13.0 million
* Says we have steady new business inflows and stable underlying growth
* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 93.2 million vs year-ago 100.7 million
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering