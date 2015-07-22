July 22 Santander UK

* Announces launch of group money management app KiTTi - virtual 'cash kitty' in partnership with Kalixa Payments Group and Monitise Plc

* KiTTi is accessed exclusively through a smartphone app, available on both IOS and android and users do not need to be an existing Santander customer.

* A single KiTTi has a maximum balance of 4,000 pounds Source text: (bit.ly/1gNFpM8) Further company coverage: [SANS_p.L SAN.MC MONI.L]