BRIEF-City Office REIT Q1 core FFO per share $0.26
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Santander UK
* Announces launch of group money management app KiTTi - virtual 'cash kitty' in partnership with Kalixa Payments Group and Monitise Plc
* KiTTi is accessed exclusively through a smartphone app, available on both IOS and android and users do not need to be an existing Santander customer.
* A single KiTTi has a maximum balance of 4,000 pounds Source text: (bit.ly/1gNFpM8) Further company coverage: [SANS_p.L SAN.MC MONI.L]
* Metlife - during Q1, began restructuring some derivative hedges to partially stabilize volatility from nonqualified interest rate derivatives