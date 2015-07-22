BRIEF-Apple Inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion
Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering
July 22 Intracom Holdings SA :
Says its Intrasoft International unit was awarded a 196 million euros ($214.40 million) IT development and support contract by the EU parliament
Source text: bit.ly/1CUFlnr
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
Centurylink Inc says estimate that total capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 to be about $1.9 billion