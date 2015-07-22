BRIEF-Chongqing Dima posts outstanding loans, accumulated new loans data
* Says its outstanding loans as of April 30 totalled 13.6 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), accumulated new loans exceeded 20 percent of assets at end-2016
July 22 Halfords Group Plc
* Halfords Group plc previously announced that Andrew Findlay would leave the company at the end of October 2015 to take up the position of CFO at easyJet plc.
* Has now been agreed that Andrew Findlay will instead leave company on 1 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its outstanding loans as of April 30 totalled 13.6 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), accumulated new loans exceeded 20 percent of assets at end-2016
* Johnson Outdoors posts strong growth in fiscal second quarter