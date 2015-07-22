BRIEF-Centurylink Inc estimates total capital expenditures of $1.9 bln
* Centurylink Inc says estimate that total capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 to be about $1.9 billion
July 22 Power Price SA :
* Changes business strategy; as SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) will seek to buy a company operating in new technology or life science sector
* Plans to raise capital of 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million) from institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7705 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qHsrW5) Further company coverage: