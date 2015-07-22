BRIEF-VWR Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Vwr corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
July 22 Merck & Co Inc
* European commission has approved keytruda (pembrolizumab), company`s anti-pd-1 therapy, for treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults
* Today`s approval allows marketing of pembrolizumab in all 28 eu member states at approved dose of 2 mg/kg every three weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Vwr corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY, May 5 Sweeping energy reforms have turned Mexico into one of the world's most attractive offshore prospects, but one segment is getting no love from U.S. investors: the nation's aging refineries.