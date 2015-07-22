BRIEF-MPS Infotecnics says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech
* Says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qHsrW5) Further company coverage:
July 22 Gruppo Editoriale L'espresso SpA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 22.1 million euros ($24.10 million) versus 3.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue of 305.7 million euros, down 5.3 percent year on year
* Sees FY 2015 net profit in line with FY 2014, excluding non-recurring items
LONDON, May 5 Education group Pearson said it would cut more costs and put its U.S. school publishing unit up for sale, sending its shares soaring with the latest attempt to revive a business that has been undermined by the move to digital learning.