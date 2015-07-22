BRIEF-MPS Infotecnics says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech
* Says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qHsrW5) Further company coverage:
July 22 Huge Group Ltd
* Regarding discussions in which company is engaged relating to a strategic acquisition which acquisition would require approval of Huge's shareholders
* Discussions regarding proposed acquisition are still continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qHsrW5) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 Education group Pearson said it would cut more costs and put its U.S. school publishing unit up for sale, sending its shares soaring with the latest attempt to revive a business that has been undermined by the move to digital learning.