BRIEF-MPS Infotecnics says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech
* Says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qHsrW5) Further company coverage:
July 22 Lagardere SCA :
* Launches public offer for Lagardere Active Broadcast
* Price of the offer is 355 euros ($386.5) per share
* Duration of the offer is 10 days Source text: bit.ly/1RQsU35 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qHsrW5) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 Education group Pearson said it would cut more costs and put its U.S. school publishing unit up for sale, sending its shares soaring with the latest attempt to revive a business that has been undermined by the move to digital learning.