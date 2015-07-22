July 22 Aubay SA :

* H1 revenue 134.6 million euros ($146.4 million), up 12.5 pct

* 2015 targets revised upwards

* Sees 2015 organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct, compared with the 3 pct to 5 pct initially forecast

* Sees FY 2015 revenues of over 267 million euros as against 260 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1HJjtdY

