July 22 MGI Coutier SA :

* First-Half sales increased 21.4 pct to 430.3 million euros ($468.0 million)

* Q2 sales totaled 220.1 million euros, up 18.8 pct from 185.2 million euros in Q2 2014

* Between now and 2018, MGI Coutier is targeting annual sales of 1 billion euros with an operating margin of 7 to 8 pct

* Confirms its full-year 2015 sales target of more than 800 million euros

($1 = 0.9195 euros)