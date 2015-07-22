July 22 Unibail-Rodamco :

* Strong half-year results - increasing the recurring EPS outlook for 2015 to between 10.25 euros and 10.45 euros (from 10.15 euros - 10.35 euros previously)

* H1 recurring earnings per share (recurring EPS) at 5.37 euros, up by +8.4 pct compared to rebased H1-2014

* H1 like-for-like net rental income up by +5.3 pct at 725 million euros ($789.02 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9189 euros)