BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund 9-month revenues up 18.7 pct at 285.5 million euros
* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017
July 22 Elior Participations SCA :
* Elior strengthens partnership with SNCF Gares & Connexions
* Says to invest in refashioning and expanding the food services offerings at 14 French railway stations
* Says program will start as from 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017
* Total sales volume of group for month of April 2017 was 86,727 units