July 22 Imaginarium SA :

* Q1 revenue 18.4 million euros ($20.01 million) versus 18.7 million euros year on year

* Revenue until June 2015 at 33.8 million euros, up by 0.4 pct year on year

Source text: bit.ly/1RQNhwX

($1 = 0.9197 euros)