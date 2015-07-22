July 22 Television Francaise 1 SA :

* Decides by mutual agreement with Discovery Communications to exercise its put option over its 49 percent equity interest in Eurosport for an amount of 491 million euros ($534.01 million)

* Decides as well by mutual agreement with Discovery to buy back Discovery's 20 percent interest in pay-TV channels (TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa) for 14.6 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JftAth

($1 = 0.9195 euros)