July 22 Compagnie Agricole de la Crau SA

* Sells 100 percent stake it held in society Village de la Peronne for 4,500 euros ($4,904.55)

* Sells 19.6 hectares of 34 hectare area of Peronne in Miramas for 16,500 euros Source text: bit.ly/1SC7FwX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)