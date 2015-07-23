July 23 Ascom Holding AG :

* Revenue in core business of around 202 million Swiss francs ($210.72 million) (H1/2014: 193.4 million Swiss francs) for the first six months

* H1 incoming orders in core business grew about 4 pct at constant currencies to about 210 million Swiss francs (H1/2014: 219.7 million Swiss francs)

* EBITDA in the core business for the first half-year 2015 increased by about 23 pct to around 20.5 million Swiss francs

* Group profit in the first six months up by about one third to around 11 million Swiss francs (H1/2014: 8.2 million Swiss francs)

* Confident to achieve guided core business targets for full - year 2015 of organic revenue growth of 3 - 7 pct and EBITDA margin of 13 - 16 pct ($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs)