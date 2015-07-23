Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates
ABU DHABI, May 9 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit, reported a small drop in first quarter profit on Tuesday but beat analysts forecast.
July 23 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :
* As end of H1 assets under management decreased from 50.2 billion Swiss francs ($52.37 billion) to 45.0 billion Swiss francs as result of sale of Swisspartners Investment Network AG and performance-related factors pertaining to currency situation
* H1 operating income stood at 157 million Swiss francs, while operating expenses amounted to 109 million Swiss francs
* In first half of 2015, LLB Group result improved to about 44 million Swiss francs
* Calculates a net profit for current financial year 2015 on a par with levels in previous year
* Expects an interim result of about 44 million Swiss francs, compared to 40.4 million Swiss francs for prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 1.1 million dinars versus loss of 1.5 million dinars year ago