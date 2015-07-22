BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Centerpoint Energy reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.44 per diluted share; $0.37 per diluted share on a guidance basis
July 22 Nokia Oyj :
* Says Nokia Networks will modernize and expand the mobile radio network of Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest telecoms company and part of VimpelCom Ltd.
* Says the five-year deal includes macro and small cell radio technologies as well as services expertise.
* Says the project will enable Kyivstar to swiftly roll out 3G. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Rosehill Resources Inc files for sale of up to 33.9 million class a common shares and warrants Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pdaooM) Further company coverage: