July 22 Nokia Oyj :

* Says Nokia Networks will modernize and expand the mobile radio network of Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest telecoms company and part of VimpelCom Ltd.

* Says the five-year deal includes macro and small cell radio technologies as well as services expertise.

* Says the project will enable Kyivstar to swiftly roll out 3G. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)