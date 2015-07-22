BRIEF-Popular has abandoned plan to spin off real estate unit - CEO
* Says 'Project Sunrise' to spin off real estate assets is "totally abandoned"
July 22 Cenkos Securities Plc
* Announce appointment of Nicholas Wells, head of corporate finance to board of directors of company as an executive director
* Appointment of Nicholas Wells with immediate effect
* Appointment is subject to FCA approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 'Project Sunrise' to spin off real estate assets is "totally abandoned"
* Authorities see Shanghai prices stable in 2017 due to measures (Adds details, quotes)