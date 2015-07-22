BRIEF-Popular has abandoned plan to spin off real estate unit - CEO
* Says 'Project Sunrise' to spin off real estate assets is "totally abandoned"
July 22 Kuyumcukent Gayrimenkul Yatirimlari As :
* To increase capital to 27.2 million lira ($10.04 million)from 9.1 million lira
* To use previous years' profits and to issue rights to fund capital increase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7102 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 'Project Sunrise' to spin off real estate assets is "totally abandoned"
* Authorities see Shanghai prices stable in 2017 due to measures (Adds details, quotes)