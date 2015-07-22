July 22 Scherzer & Co AG :

* H1 EBT amounted to 3.47 million euros ($3.78 million) (3.29 million euros year ago)

* Half-Year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 3.54 million euros (1st half 2014: 3.50 million euros)

* For the full year 2015, the management of the company continues to expect a volatile market environment

