BRIEF-MPS Infotecnics says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech
* Says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qHsrW5) Further company coverage:
July 22 Ado Properties Sarl
* Says successfully places shares at eur 20
* Says total of 22,825,000 shares of ado properties were placed
* Says total offer volume amounts to approximately eur 456.5 million
* Says expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately eur 200 million from issuance of new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)
LONDON, May 5 Education group Pearson said it would cut more costs and put its U.S. school publishing unit up for sale, sending its shares soaring with the latest attempt to revive a business that has been undermined by the move to digital learning.