July 23 Technicolor SA :

* To acquire Cisco Systems Inc connected devices division

* Transaction value is 550 million euros ($601.8 million) in a cash and stock transaction

* Cisco will receive about 413 million euros in cash and about 137 million euros in newly issued Technicolor shares

* Acquisition should result in Technicolor's connected home segment reaching adjusted EBITDA in excess of 200 million euros by year-end 2016

* Acquisition should lead Technicolor's connected home segment to increased profitability (i.e.8-9 percent adjusted EBITDA margin) by 2017

