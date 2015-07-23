July 23 SEB SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 2,113 million euros ($2.31 billion), up 15.7 pct as reported and 8.7 pct like-for-like

* H1 net debt is 453 million euros, unchanged from year-end 2014, down 79 million euros year-on-year

* H1 operating result from activity is 146 million euros, up 66 pct as reported and doubled on a like-for-like basis

* H1 profit attributable to owners of parent is 54.2 million euros versus 22.9 million euros a year ago

* Raises its 2015 objectives

* Sees FY 2015 like-for-like sales growth above 6 percent

* Sees FY 2015 improvement in its like-for-like operating result from activity of more than 30 percent

* Says 2015 reported operating result from activity should exceed 400 million euros

