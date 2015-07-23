July 23 Basler Kantonalbank :

* H1 group net income from interest income amounted to 170.5 million Swiss francs ($178 million), down 6.5 percent

* Following the sale of the Swisscanto investment, in H1 slightly lower net profit of 56.4 million Swiss francs (-4.0 pct)

* Overall, expects a stable result for 2015 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon:

