July 23 BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Reports Q2 net income of 15.5 million euros ($17.0 million), up 9.2 percent versus 14.2 million euros in Q1 2015 and down 7.4 million euros versus Q2 2014

* Q2 net cash increases by 28.9 million euros (46.2 percent) year over year to reach 91.4 million euros

* Q2 EBITDA is 21.6 million euros versus 28.1 million euros a year ago

* Q2 revenue is 104.3 million euros, up 9.9 percent versus Q1 2015 and down 10.2 percent versus Q2 2014

* Q2 orders are 91.9 million euros, down 11.8 percent versus Q1 2015, down 26.0 percent versus Q2 2014

* H1 net income is 33.0 million euros, up 3.1 million euros versus H1 2014

* H1 revenue is 199.2 million euros, up 7.0 percent versus H1 2014

* H1 EBITDA is 46.0 million euros versus 38.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 2015 revenue is anticipated to decrease 15 percent to 20 percent versus Q2 2015 reflecting seasonal H2 order trends and less favorable industry environment Source text: bit.ly/1fnFapW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)