July 23 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Reports H1 net profit - group share in 31 percent growth to 142 million euros ($155.23 million)

* H1 EBITDA rises by 15 percent to 347 million euros (14 percent of sales)

* H1 economic sales are 2,945.3 million euros, up by 11.8 percent

* Says will hit 7 billion euros in sales by 2017 rather than 2018 as initially planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)