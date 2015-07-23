July 23 Valneva SE :

* Valneva and PaxVax Inc enter into marketing and distribution agreement

* Valneva will distribute and promote PaxVax's typhoid vaccine Vivotif in Canada and the Nordic countries (Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland)

* PaxVax will distribute and promote Valneva's cholera vaccine DUKORAL in Italy, Spain and Portugal

