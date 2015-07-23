Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates
ABU DHABI, May 9 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit, reported a small drop in first quarter profit on Tuesday but beat analysts forecast.
July 23 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* CFO says expects regularisation outflows from private bank to be less than 10 billion Sfr compared to the previous guidance of 10-15 billion Sfr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
ABU DHABI, May 9 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit, reported a small drop in first quarter profit on Tuesday but beat analysts forecast.
* Q1 net loss 1.1 million dinars versus loss of 1.5 million dinars year ago