July 23 Tsb Banking Group Plc
* H1 banking net interest margin 3.69% versus 3.63% last
year
* Half yearly report
* Net franchise lending in first half of 2015.
* TSB mortgage broker service, launched in January 2015, has
received £1.9 billion of gross mortgage applications to end of
first half of 2015
* Delivered 6.7% share of all new and switching bank
accounts in last quarter which marks 6th consecutive quarter
where TSB has delivered above its target of 6% share
* Nps declined marginally by 1 point in Q2 2015 reflecting
initial takeover uncertainty before returning to its recent
positive trajectory
* Management profit before tax decreased compared to H2 2014
primarily due to lower average loan balances and recognition of
full year financial services compensation scheme levy charge
* Statutory profit before tax was further reduced by
sabadell transaction related costs
* "Remain unwavering in our mission of bringing more
competition to UK banking and, with extra firepower of Sabadell
behind us"
* H1 net interest income 385.2 million stg versus 396.5
million stg for 6 months to Dec 31, 2014
* Look forward to accelerating our growth plans and
continuing to take on big banks that have had a stranglehold on
uk market for far too long
