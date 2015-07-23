July 23 Mothercare Plc

* Overall trading is in line with expectations

* Uk making a good start to year and international seeing some macro volatility as anticipated in 15 week period to july 11

* Uk like-for-like sales growth of 1.3%

* Worldwide sales down (3.5)% and total group sales down (5.2)% Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)