Fitch Revises Outlooks on Bank of Ayudhya, Easy Buy to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised the rating Outlooks on Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (BAY) and Easy Buy Public Company Limited (EB) to Stable from Negative. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of BAY at 'A-' and the National Long-Term Rating of EB at 'AA+(tha)'. All other ratings of the issuers are not immediately affected by our action today. The Outl