July 23 Delfingen Industry SA :

* Issues a 15-million euros ($16.40 million) bond debt

* Issuance is in 2 tranches of 7.5 million euros each maturing respectively in 5 years (July 9, 2020) and 7 years (July 9, 2022)

* Issuance is in the form of private placement without a public offering