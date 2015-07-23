July 23 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

* On schedule to publish illustrated edition of Harry Potter And Philosopher's Stone on 6 October. Rights in illustrations have already been sold in 24 languages

* Trading for Q1 of new financial year has been in line with our expectations.

* In three months ended 31 May 2015 total revenues are up by 13 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: