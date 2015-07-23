Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 9
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
July 23 Bilia Ab
* Q2 net turnover amounted to SEK 5.381 billion vs year-ago 4.819 billion
* Q2 group profit for the period was SEK 297 million vs year-ago 87 million
* Says "we believe that demand for cars and service during the third quarter of 2015 will be slightly better compared with the same quarter last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
* Refers to high court suit between Yong Toi Mee, Cheang Kim Leong & Radiant Response and co