July 23 Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA :

* This year's CAPEX at Polish refiner PKN Orlen will stand at around 3.0-3.2 billion zlotys ($799-852 million) rather than the 3.8 billion zlotys planned earlier, PKN's chief financial officer said at a conference call on Thursday.

* The capital expenditures will be lower mainly due to reduced investment in the upstream segment, the CFO said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7538 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)