July 23 Adapt IT Holdings Ltd

* Earnings per share ("EPS") is expected to be between 44.85 cents and 48.29 cents, reflecting an increase of between 30.2 pct and 40.2 pct

* Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") is expected to be between 44.81 cents and 48.27 cents, reflecting an increase of between 29.7 pct and 39.7 pct