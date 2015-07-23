Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
July 23 Adapt IT Holdings Ltd
* Earnings per share ("EPS") is expected to be between 44.85 cents and 48.29 cents, reflecting an increase of between 30.2 pct and 40.2 pct
* Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") is expected to be between 44.81 cents and 48.27 cents, reflecting an increase of between 29.7 pct and 39.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.