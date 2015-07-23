BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 102.3 million dirhams versus 86.1 million dirhams year ago
July 23 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Formalizes purchase of 25.1 percent of Testa Inmuebles en Renta from Sacyr and reaches 50.1 pct stake in Testa
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 72.31 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)