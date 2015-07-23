July 23 Iliad Africa Ltd
* Firm intention offer by Steinhoff International Holdings
to Iliad Africa Limited
* Steinhoff International Holdings has made an offer to
acquire, through a nominated wholly owned subsidiary, entire
issued ordinary share capital of Iliad Africa Limited
* Deal for aggregate consideration of r1.34 billion
* Scheme will comprise a cash consideration of r10.00 per
iliad share
* Offer price per Iliad share takes into account assumption
that iliad will distribute a dividend of 24 cents per share
* Offer price together with special dividend represents a
24.6 pct premium to 30 day volume weighted average traded price
calculated as at close of trade on 15 July 2015
* Independent board recommends that iliad shareholders vote
in favour of resolutions to be proposed at general meeting
* Following implementation of scheme, application will be
made to delist iliad from securities exchange operated by JSE
* Steinhoff has sufficient cash resources for payment of
offer consideration from its own resources
