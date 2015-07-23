Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 9
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
July 23 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc
* Made following trading statement for 16 weeks from 29 march to 18 july 2015
* Total beer and cider volumes in Fuller's beer company are level.
* Has made a strong start to new financial year, with like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels rising by 5.7 pct for period and like for like profits in tenanted division growing by 4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
* Refers to high court suit between Yong Toi Mee, Cheang Kim Leong & Radiant Response and co