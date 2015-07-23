July 23 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc

* Made following trading statement for 16 weeks from 29 march to 18 july 2015

* Total beer and cider volumes in Fuller's beer company are level.

* Has made a strong start to new financial year, with like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels rising by 5.7 pct for period and like for like profits in tenanted division growing by 4 pct