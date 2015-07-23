(Repeats without changes to additional alerts)

July 23 Bilia Ab

* Q2 net turnover amounted to SEK 5.381 billion vs year-ago 4.819 billion

* Q2 group profit for the period was SEK 297 million vs year-ago 87 million

* Says "we believe that demand for cars and service during the third quarter of 2015 will be slightly better compared with the same quarter last year"