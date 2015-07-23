BRIEF-Clorox increases quarterly dividend 5 pct to 84 cents per share
* Increases quarterly dividend 5 percent to 84 cents per share
(Repeats without changes to additional alerts)
July 23 Bilia Ab
* Q2 net turnover amounted to SEK 5.381 billion vs year-ago 4.819 billion
* Q2 group profit for the period was SEK 297 million vs year-ago 87 million
* Says "we believe that demand for cars and service during the third quarter of 2015 will be slightly better compared with the same quarter last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend 5 percent to 84 cents per share
* Systemwide sales rose 10 percent to 3.93 billion pesos for first quarter 2017