Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 9
ZURICH, May 9Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
July 23 MBF Group SA :
* Signs preliminary deal for sale of 26 percent stake in Getbol Sp. z o.o. for 325,000 zlotys ($86,542) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7554 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 9Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.